Ready to meet one of the new faces of Once Upon a Time?

Princess Tiana (Mekia Cox) will be introduced in the Season 7 premiere, as one of the cursed inhabitants of Hyperion Heights. While we don't know much about the fairytale version of Tiana, Cox did tell TV Guide that the cursed version of her will have some very obvious similarities to the Disney film version.

"From what I've seen on the show, they take pieces of the character and put their own spin on it," Cox tells TV Guide. "She does love to cook, I can say that. She is aspiring to have her own restaurant one day. She does have some similarities to the Tiana we already know and love, but then they give her a little bit more of a backstory."

It sounds like the cursed version of Tiana will provide a great opportunity to incorporate the Disney version of Tiana, while her fairytale identity could keep a little bit closer to the original telling of The Princess and the Frog.

Once Upon a Time premieres Friday, Oct. 6th at 8/7c on ABC.