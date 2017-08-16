Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

When Once Upon a Time returns for its seventh season, we'll see a new side to the characters we've come to know and love. Under a new curse, Hook (Colin O'Donoghue), Rumple (Robert Carlyle) and Regina (Lana Parrilla) will assume new identities with no memory of who they were before.

"[Hook] knows deep down inside something's missing. Something is not quite right," O'Donoghue told TV Guide at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. "He's searching for something and doesn't realize that he is."

Once Upon a Time's Lana Parrilla Describes Regina's Perfect Match

Is that "something" he's searching for his true identity or his forgotten memories? Or it is Emma (Jennifer Morrison), whose absence will have to be addressed eventually? Showrunner Eddy Kitsis dismissed that theory.

"It's a missing case," Kitsis told TV Guide about Hook's Season 7 search. "And it is not Emma. It's a brand-new story."

It makes sense that Hook will be handling a missing case, given that he'll be a uniformed police officer in the little hamlet of Hyperion Heights under this new curse. But who, or what, could he be looking for?

Once Upon a Time premieres Friday, Oct. 6 at 8/7c on ABC.