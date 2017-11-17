Once Upon a Time's special two-hour episode was packed full of info we've been waiting for, including how dream world Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) ended up drunk, alone and missing a daughter, who that daughter is, and more importantly, who her mother is.

As it turned out, when the Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla) couldn't cast her curse, she bartered with Hook for safe passage out of the Enchanted Forest. Her end of the deal? A map to a witch's tower with the magical means of defeating an immortal. That tower just so happened to be housing Rapunzel (Meegan Warner), but this time she was trapped by a spell instead of her own fears and insecurities. She told Hook where to find the magical flower that would help him get his revenge on Rumplestiltskin (Robert Carlyle), and in return, he came back to help free her.

Naturally, she was grateful. Really grateful. And that's the story of how Hook ended up with a daughter.

With one little addendum though — Rapunzel escaped a long time ago and trapped Mother Gothel (Emma Booth) inside. She transformed herself to look like a sweet little princess in order to magically get pregnant and pop out a kid, since only someone of her bloodline could take her place in that prison. Thus, Hook was faced with a dilemma: abandon the baby (just like his dad did to him) and get his revenge or stay and be a parent.

And so his days of parenting little Alice (Rose Reynolds) began. Yep, Alice in Wonderland is the daughter of Captain Hook and Mother Gothel. God, I've missed Once Upon a Time.

Back in Hyperion Heights, Hook's search for Eloise Gardener continued, but Rumple (who I'm like 99% sure is awake at this point) decided to throw him off the trail, apparently for his own good. Unfortunately, Hook's search once again led him to Gothel, who masqueraded as Eloise this time around.

Now that she's out, it seems like some seriously bad stuff is about to follow in her wake.

Once Upon a Time airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.