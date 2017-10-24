In addition to saying goodbye to Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison), Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Prince Charming (Josh Dallas) this season, Once Upon a Time will also have to say goodbye to Belle (Emilie de Ravin). You know what that means... it's time to say goodbye to Rumplestiltskin (Robert Carlyle) and Belle's tale as old as time too.

These exclusive first look photos reveal that we'll be seeing Rumple and Belle living happily ever after many years into the future. It's comforting to know that even though we have to say goodbye to Rumbelle, they'll still get a nice, long life together.

Robert Carlyle and Emilie de Ravin, Once Upon a Time

Giles Matthey, Robert Carlyle and Emilie de Ravin, Once Upon a Time

We've also been given our first look at adult Gideon (Giles Matthey), who appears to be heading off into the great wide somewhere to have adventures of his own. Fingers crossed we get to seem him again at some point in Season 7!

Once Upon a Time airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.