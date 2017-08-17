The news that Jennifer Morrison would not be returning for Season 7 of Once Upon a Time was pretty devastating for fans, especially fans of Emma's relationship with Hook (Colin O'Donoghue). How is he supposed to go on without the love of his life?

Never fear, Captain Swan fans -- Colin O'Donoghue is here to put your worries to rest.

"We saw at the end of last season, Hook and Emma got married and it was a happy beginning as they called it, and they are happy together," O'Donoghue says. "That's a definite, for the fans that are concerned about that; Hook and Emma are happy together. The Hook that we meet in Season 7 is different than that Hook, and we will address Hook and Emma I think around Episode 2 of the show."

Once Upon a Time: Giles Matthey Is Back for Season 7

It's still hard to make sense of how Hook's story will continue without his wife, but at least we can rest easy knowing that there's no breakup or deaths on the horizon to explain away her absence.

Beyond the mystery of what happens to that couple, there's the exciting new mystery of what this new Hook will be like and where his story will go now that it doesn't have to revolve around his romance with Emma.

"For me it was exciting," O'Donoghue says of his new storyline. "Obviously we'll miss the cast who aren't returning, and the show is going to be very, very different without them. But equally, I'm as excited to get to work with like [Andrew J. West] or [Dania Ramirez] or [Gabrielle Anwar], so it's kind of equally as exciting to do that."

Once Upon a Time premieres Friday, Oct. 6 at 8/7c on ABC.

Additional reporting by Sadie Gennis