If you weren't crushed by the news that Once Upon a Time would be continuing on without Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison), but with Captain Hook (Colin O'Donoghue), then you may not have a heart.

Fans were instantly confused as to how Morrison could exit the series while O'Donoghue would stay. Their two characters seemed permanently fused together; so much so that it became fans' favorite mystery of the summer hiatus. How would the series explain Hook going about his life without Emma? Would they break up? Would she go missing? She couldn't possibly die... right?

Spoilers about Emma's final episode -- which is airing this Friday -- are being kept on lockdown, but TV Guide did ask the actors behind the two most important men in Emma's life (Henry and Hook) to describe the episode in a few words.

O'Donoghue went with "epic, surprising, and loving," while adult Henry's Andrew J. West chose "surprising, moving, and adventure."

"There's a lot going on in Episode 2," West teased. "Big adventures for all characters involved in that one."

Don't think we missed that both of them called it surprising. After six seasons of ups and downs, what could Emma possibly get herself into the would be able to surprise fans who are ready for anything?

If you're expecting a last minute heartbreak for either her or Killian though, you'll probably be disappointed. Colin O'Donoghue made it clear that this episode would honor the Captain Swan relationship in the best way before sending Emma off for good.

"We saw at the end of last season, Hook and Emma got married and it was a happy beginning as they called it, and they are happy together," O'Donoghue told TV Guide. "That's a definite, for the fans that are concerned about that; Hook and Emma are happy together."

Phew!

Once Upon a Time airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.