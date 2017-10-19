With so many new members joining the cast of Once Upon a Time this season, we thought it might be nice to test out how well they've paid attention to the show over the past six years.

From secret family members (the Charming family tree is seriously the most complicated thing to ever exist) to old enemies, there's a lot of stuff to remember about the fairytale characters of Storybrooke and now Hyperion Heights. A few of these trivia questions are general knowledge -- how Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin) takes her hot cocoa for example -- while others are are little more confusing -- counting Hook deaths is no easy feat.

Naturally, Colin O'Donoghue passed with flying colors as the expert veteran of the show. Newbies Andrew J. West and Mekia Cox had a harder time of it, but they clearly did their due diligence when studying up on the show.

Can you pass our Once Upon a Time trivia test?

Once Upon a Time airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.