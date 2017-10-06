On the day of its Season 7 premiere, Once Upon a Time hit New York Comic Con with the Evil Queen herself, Lana Parrilla, as well as showrunners and creators Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz.

The new season is a reboot of the original premise and sees a grown-up Henry Mills (Andrew J. West) living in the mysterious neighborhood of Hyperion Heights, where all our favorite characters have been cursed yet again, erasing all the memories of their loved ones. The one person who remembers everything? Henry's daughter Lucy (Alison Fernandez), whose mother just so happens to be an edgy, new version of Cinderella (Dania Ramirez).

While the premiere episode will set up this new story with a ton of fun new faces, Once Upon a Time hasn't forgotten about the characters they've left behind in the reboot. Jennifer Morrison is already scheduled to appear one last time in the second episode of the season called "A Pirate's Life."

"Episode 2 fills in what happens to Emma," said Kitsis. When we last caught up with Swann, she was living out her happily ever after with Captain Hook. While the new season kicks off new adventures, it won't be meddling with the old ones. "It's a show about hope so to take away a happy ending would be hateful," he added.

The panel offered up an exciting sneak peek which confirms that, yes, Hook and Emma are still very much together. However, Season 7 will see an alternate version of Hook (Colin O'Donoghue), now known as Officer Rogers, who is "haunted by something," according to Kitsis. Perhaps his own version of Emma Swan?

Plus, Rumplestiltskin (Robert Carlyle) and Belle (Emilie de Ravin) are expected to close out their story in Episode 4.

Once Upon a Time airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.