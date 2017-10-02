Now Playing Once Upon A Time Villains Ranked: From Best to Worst

Some villains you love, and some villains you love to hate. On Once Upon a Time, that line is harder to draw then most, since villains tend to get redemption arcs, then backslide arcs, then more redemption. It's honestly hard to decide who to root for sometimes! We here at TV Guide have decided to rank the show's 10 biggest villains from devilishly great to horrifyingly worst.

So who is the show's best villain? There's obviously only one choice: Regina, aka the Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla).

Even when she was horrible, she was still fantastic. Maybe it's her stellar fashion sense or maybe it's her wonderfully wicked way of delivering a scathing insult. Whatever your preference, it's hard to deny she's the greatest.

Rumple (Robert Carlyle) pulls a very close second (especially when he's all green and scaly!), and Cruella (Victoria Smurfit) isn't far behind. "There's an explanation, you see, um, I'm a really terrible person." Who doesn't love that Cruella line?!

From there it's a bit of a descent into characters who were heroes longer than they were villains -- like Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) and Emma (Jennifer Morrison) -- all the way to Peter Pan (Robbie Kay) who was definitely creepy, but ultimately not a very compelling antagonist. Check out our whole ranking in the video above.

Who's your favorite Once Upon a Time villain? Which one did you love to hate?

Once Upon a Time returns Friday, Oct. 6 at 8/7c.