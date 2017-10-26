Now Playing Once Upon a Time Sneak Peek: Rumple Wants to be Mortal

We all knew tomorrow's episode of Once Upon a Time would be an incredibly emotional one, what with Emilie de Ravin taking her final curtain call as Belle. You might want to up your expectations for major feels though based on this exclusive sneak peek at Rumple (Robert Carlyle) and Belle through the ages.

While Halloween shenanigans with Alice (Rose Reynolds) occur in Hyperion Heights, flashbacks tell of Rumple and Belle's quest to ensure their happy ending.

That quest takes them to faraway lands, where Rumple has a confession for his true love. His idea of their happy ending isn't watching his wife and son grow old while he stays immortal. If he can manage it, Rumple plans to be rid of his curse and his dagger, wishing only for "a singular, natural life" with Belle.

Will his wish come true?

Once Upon a Time airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.