Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

Oliver Stone will direct the entire first season of a new scripted drama Guantanamo.

The multi-season project was acquired by Weinstein Television and will be shopped around to networks in the coming weeks, Deadline reports.

The drama will tell the story of the detainees held at Guantanamo Bay detention camp and those who defend and condemn them. Opened after 9/11, Guantanamo was created as a place to interrogate and imprison suspects in the war on terror. The controversial prison drew the ire of many human rights organizations over the treatment and torture of the 780 prisoners held at the detention camp. Despite President Obama's promise to close Guantanamo in 2009, it remains open with 41 prisoners.

Add the CW's military drama Valor to your Watchlist now!

The Unit's Daniel Voll created the drama and will also serve as showrunner. Alexandra Milchan (The Wolf of Wall Street) will produce.

Guantanamo marks Stone's first time directing a scripted series, but not his first time working in television. His four-hour documentary The Putin Interviews will debut on Showtime next month, and the cable network previously aired his docu-series The Untold History of the United States in 2012.