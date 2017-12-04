On Pretty Little Liars, the ominous messages from a mysterious entity known only as "A" make for some seriously compelling drama. But in real life, anonymously threatening your classmates is against the law, no matter what initial you use to sign your creepy snaps.

According to a report from the Associate Press, two girls, aged 14 and 15, were arrested after the latter created a Snapchat account under the username "A" and began making posts that threatened to expose her classmates' secrets — a scenario that is taken straight from the successful Freeform mystery series.

The situation soon escalated when the threats on Snapchat prompted a rumor of a planned school shooting. This lead a second teen girl to write a violent threat on a bathroom mirror that resulted in the cancellation of Friday classes at Ohio's Piqua High School last week. The message, which was signed as the fictional Pretty Little Liars villain, read: "I'm still going to shoot up the school. A."

Both girls were arrested and charged in juvenile court.