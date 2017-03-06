Noah Wyle, known for his turn as Dr. John Carter on ER, is returning to broadcast TV in a CBS pilot Perfect Citizen, according to Variety.

He'll play a onetime general counsel for the NSA who, after being involved with a whistleblowing incident, gets caught up in an international scandal. Much like real-life whistleblowers in our government, he'll be plagued by public confusion over whether he's a traitor or a hero as he starts a new gig at a Boston law firm. The show is written by Craig Turk, who knows a thing or two about great legal dramas: He's been writer and producer on Boston Legal, The Good Wife and Private Practice.

Add new shows to your Watchlist

Though Wyle's role on Perfect Citizen means a return home to his broadcast roots, he's hardly been away from TV: He's starred in and executive produced TNT's Falling Skies, and he's been directing, executive producing and recurring on the network's The Librarians too. Wyle was a fixture on ER, appearing in more episodes than any other cast member, and returning for recurring roles in the show's 12th and 15th seasons after leaving as a series regular in Season 11.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.).