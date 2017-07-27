Paging Ryan Murphy! Niecy Nash (and her fans) have a message for you: please cast her on American Horror Story.

Nash told TV Guide that she'd be totally down to reunite with the Scream Queens creator for a stint on his hit FX anthology.

"When it comes to Ryan Murphy, once you're in the family, you in the family, you know what I mean?" Nash told us at the Television Critics Association summer press tour while she was promoting her new series Claws. "When he calls me, he always has me at hello. So if he picks up the phone to call me for one of his many projects, I will be right there as long as I'm not filming [Claws]."

Nash worked with Murphy for two seasons of Scream Queens until the horror-comedy was canceled by Fox earlier this year. She played the sometimes bumbling, but always hilarious campus cop Denise Hemphill -- a character who, quite honestly, could easily transfer over into Murphy's AHS universe. Then again, as Claws has so deftly proven, Nash can play drama just as well as she can play camp, so maybe Murphy would give her a meatier part to dig into if she ever were to pop into Horror Story.

Either way, we'd love to see it, so Ryan Murphy, please give Niecy Nash a call!

American Horror Story: Cult premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10/9c on FX.

Additional reporting by Megan Vick