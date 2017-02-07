Nicole Kidman seems to be getting pretty comfortable in the television biz. The film actress is about to make her return to television in a major role on HBO's Big Little Lies, and she may stick around the small screen for a new project after that.

Kidman is set to produce -- and possibly star in -- a TV adaptation of Janice Y.K. Lee's best-selling book The Expatriates, Deadline reports. The project, coming from Kidman's Blossom Films, will look for a home on premium cable networks and streaming services.

Expatriates follows three American women living in Hong Kong, and the experiences they have living in the tight-knit city.

Kidman will next be seen in Big Little Lies, which Blossom Films also produces, on February 19. After making her mark in films such as To Die For, The Hours, Cold Mountain, Eyes Wide Shut and Lion, Kidman, like many A-listers, has made stops on TV. HBO seems to be her channel of choice, as she appeared in the HBO TV movie Hemingway & Gellhorn and Hello Ladies: The Movie.