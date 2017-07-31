Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

Guest star extraordinaire Nia Long is taking a full-time job on NCIS: Los Angeles, CBS announced Monday.

Long -- who most recently was seen on Dear White People and Empire -- will be joining the cast of NCIS: LA starting with the Season 9 premiere on Oct. 1.

She'll play Shay Mosely, the team's new executive assistant director. She's a former Secret Service agent and experienced Washington insider "who brings an East Coast style and demeanor to the West Coast team," per her character description.

"The character was created specifically for Nia to capitalize on her strengths and personality, and we are excited about the new opportunities and dynamics she brings to the show," said NCIS: Los Angeles executive producer R. Scott Gemmill in a statement. "We couldn't be happier to have her join our family."

She's the second high-profile new cast member to join an NCIS recently -- Maria Bello joined the original series last week.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 9 premieres Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.

