Six-time NFL Pro-Bowler Terrell Owens is going to test out his moves on the Dancing with the Stars dance floor.

T.O., as he was better known on the field, is paired with Cheryl Burke, who has had her fair share of turns on the floor with pro-athletes including a Mirrorball-winning run with Emmitt Smith in Season 3 and a top-four bid with Chad Johnson (formerly Ochocinco) in Season 10.

"If I can handle Bill Parcells then I can handle Cheryl," Owens said referring to his former Dallas Cowboys coach on Good Morning America, where he announced his casting. "But it's going to be a challenge. Yesterday we got our first start at trying to learn some steps, so that's the challenge."

Owens' impressive NFL tenure includes stints on the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia Eagles. His 15-year NFL career is decorated with 1,078 receptions, 15,935 yards, and 153 touchdowns. Of course, most fans remember Owens for his impressive and dramatic touchdown celebration dances -- something his Dancing with the Stars partner plans to use to impress the judges and America at home.

"He's a performer so I'm definitely going to use that to my advantage," Burke said. "As long we do the work in the studio and really practice hard, then he can do whatever he likes on the dance floor."

The rest of the cast will be announced tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 6 on Good Morning America. Dancing with the Stars Season 25 premieres at 8/7c on Mondya, Sept. 18 on ABC.