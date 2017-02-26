The New York Times will debut its first-ever Oscars advertisement during Sunday's Academy Awards telecast, and the president of the United States is none too thrilled about the content of the campaign.

The 30-second commercial, which is already online, serves to lambast the administration's reliance on "alternative facts" and "leaker"-hunting to explain away certain controversial matters -- and the ad is quick to outline a few, including his controversial Muslim Ban, his ties to Russia and Vladimir Putin, and escalating war with the media.

Early Sunday morning, Donald Trump used his favorite platform, Twitter, to pan the ad, writing, "For the first time the failing [New York Times] will take an ad (a bad one) to help save its failing reputation. Try reporting accurately & fairly!"

For first time the failing @nytimes will take an ad (a bad one) to help save its failing reputation. Try reporting accurately & fairly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2017





The New York Times was one of several news organizations blocked from the White House's daily press briefings with Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Friday. Afterward, the president confirmed that he would not attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April.

We anxiously await Saturday Night Live's hot take on all of this, preferably with Melissa McCarthy back to face a much smaller press gaggle.