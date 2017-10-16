The annual New York Television Festival (NYTVF), the country's premiere gathering for independent television projects, is right around the corner. Here's everything you need to know about the NYTF.

The NYTVF was founded in 2005 to bring together independent television creators with industry executives and fans. This year's fest will be held Oct. 23-28 at New York City's SVA Theater and Helen Mills Theater and Event Space. Creators participate in the festival in the hopes that their projects are seen by network executives, while execs are looking for new talent and the next big thing.

The centerpiece of the festival is the Independent Pilot Competition, which accepts dozens of pilots from independent television creators from all over the globe. Winners are given the chance to break into the business with development deals, but the chance to have pilots seen by top network brass can lead to other opportunities.

This year, 31 comedy pilots, 13 drama pilots, 6 animation pilots and 2 unscripted pilots were accepted from artists all over the world, from Los Angeles and New York to South Africa and Israel. Those involved in the pilots include Lin-Manuel Miranda, David Wain, Maria Thayer, Timm Sharp, Bebe Neuwirth, Jemima Kirk, Ana Gasteyer and more.

Regular folks like us can also participate in the festival in many ways. In addition to screenings of all the pilots, passholders can sit in on industry panels that include conversations with The Opposition's Jordan Klepper, TBS executive Brett Weitz, and the producers of HBO's The Deuce. Additionally, there will be panels and screenings of TBS'Search Party, CBS' S.W.A.T., IFC's Stan Against Evil and truTV's At Home with Amy Sedaris.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased here. More information about the festival can be found here.