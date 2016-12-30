2016 is finally saying goodbye... And it's time to welcome 2017 with open arms!

You can watch the live stream of the New Year's Eve ball drop in Time's Square right here, thanks to TimesSquareNYC.org. The eighth annual web cast is hosted by Alison Hagendorf and Mean Girls' Jonathan Bennett. The webcast will also feature musical performances from Rachel Platten, Gavin DeGraw and Silento. The festivities kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 31 and continue until New York officially enters 2017.

If you prefer to watch the ball drop on television there are several places where you can see the New Years' festivities taking place. Check out your options below.

Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve with Ryan Seacrest -- 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Ryan Seacrest returns to ABC for the eleventh time to host Dick Clark's Rockin' New Years Eve special beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Jenny McCarthy will join as his on-air correspondent with Mariah Carey, DNCE, Thomas Rhett and Gloria Estefan, with the cast of her Broadway musical ON YOUR FEET! also set to perform. The four hour special will also feature a satellite performance from Demi Lovato in St. Marten while Pretty Little Liars' Lucy Hale hosts the first ever central timezone countdown in New Orleans featuring performances by Jason Derulo and Panic! at the Disco.



New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin -- 10 p.m. ET (CNN)

Want some Odd Couple humor with your New Year's viewing plans? Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin are reuniting on CNN for their traditional countdown to the the ball drop. You can bet that these two have a lot of jokes about getting through 2016. At the very least, Kathy will try once again to get Anderson to take off his clothes on air.

Late Night with Seth Meyers New Year's Eve Special/New Year's Eve with Carson Daly -- 10 p.m. (NBC)

NBC is splitting up their New Year's coverage this year, kicking things off with a special episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. The late-night host has Jennifer Lawrence, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Leslie Jones joining his party with a performance by Kelly Clarkson.

The night will cap off with "New Year's Eve with Carson Daly." The Voice host will be joined by former Spice Girl Mel B. The peacock network is also keeping it in the family with performances by Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Pentatonix and Blake Shelton before the ball drops.



Pitbull's New Year's Eve Revolution -- 11 p.m. ET (Fox)

If you want a change of pace from the ball, try watching Mr. Neon Big Orange drop in Miami on Pitbull's New Year's Eve Revolution. Mr. Worldwide will be hosting and performing at Miami's Bayfront Park before the neon orange drops to ring in the New Year.

What are you going to be watching on New Year's Eve?