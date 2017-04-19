Now Playing Cloak and Dagger: Will the Show Be Part of the MCU?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is a complicated thing now that Marvel properties are all over movies and television, and with more Marvel shows being announced just about every week, it's only going to get bigger.

Freeform has a pair of upcoming Marvel shows coming out soon, Marvel's Cloak & Dagger and Marvel's New Warriors, which would only muddy up the MCU even further... if they are even connected to it. To find out if they'll be attached, TVGuide.com hit up the red carpet at Freeform's upfronts event and asked Marvel's Jeph Loeb for the answer.

Marvel's New Warriors lineup revealed

We also didn't let an opportunity go by to ask Loeb about the race to be cast as Squirrel Girl in Freeform's live-action New Warriors. Stranger Things' Shannon Purser and Parenthood's Mae Whitman have already started campaigns to play fan-favorite Squirrel Girl, so who has the inside track? Watch the clip above to see Loeb's answer.

Marvel's New Warriors and Marvel's Cloak & Dagger are scheduled to premiere in 2018.

(Additional reporting by Sadie Gennis.)