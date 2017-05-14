It turns out there's still more of Jess' story to tell on New Girl.

Fox has picked up the sitcomfor a seventh and final season, TVGuide.com has learned. The final episodes will allow the show's creative team to create a full final arc for Jess (Zooey Deshcanel) and the people she's grown to love over the past six years.

Due to the late renewal, New Girl executive producers Dave Finkel and Brett Baer had created a Season 6 finale that could double as a series finale in case Fox didn't come through with additional episodes.

"We really wanted to make sure that we delivered an ending that could work in both directions," Finkel told TVGuide.com. "If it was the series finale, that it answered a lot of questions, and then if it was just the season finale, there would be space to grow."

Now with an end date predetermined rather than set after the fact, New Girl can end on the narrative that it wants and make sure the creators hit every note that they want to.

"The show's evolved," Baer said before the finale. "There are more questions to answer and some of them are a little more adult and don't have as much to do with dating and romance, but I think these characters can support that."

Fox will unveil its full fall schedule on Monday. Keep up with all the latest renewals and cancellations from every network here.