New Girl is approaching its final season, and you know what that means — it's time to pull out all the stops!

One of these said stops is the long-awaited reveal of Winston's (Lamorne Morris) father. Besides some general knowledge about the man, including that he abandoned Winston at an early age, New Girl fans know next to nothing about the man. Now, thanks to TVLine, we at least know one thing: He'll be played by Curb Your Enthusiasm vet JB Smoove.

So far, Smoove is only set to appear in one episode of New Girl's eight-episode final season. His episode will actually be directed by Morris, which should be an interesting exercise for both actors. Considering the episode sounds very Winston-centric, Morris will have a full plate, both carrying the brunt of the load story-wise as well as the huge task of directing.

New Girl is set to return to Fox in 2018.