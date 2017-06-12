Now Playing Game of Thrones: Here are the Four Best Ideas for HBO's Spin-offs

We all knew Lord Beric Dondarrian (Richard Dormer) would return to Game of Thrones, but now we have our first look at him in Season 7 thanks to a new crop of photos that surfaced in the subreddit Free Folk.



According to the fan site Watchers on the Wall, Reddit user gravemaster7 obtained the pics from a Slovenian news site. Along with the sneak peak of Beric, alternatives to already released photos of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) were also included in the bunch, as well as behind-the-scenes shots of director Mark Mylod in action.

While this gives cause for celebration, we're still not happy that this upcoming season will only consist of seven episodes. However, as TVGuide.com previously reported, we'll also be getting two of the longest episodes in the history of the series. How's that for a silver lining?

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on Sunday, July 16th at 9/8c.

