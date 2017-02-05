The New England Patriots were able to pull of a miraculous victory against the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI and make Tom Brady the first quarter back to lead his team to five championship victories.

Despite being behind for most of the game -- at one point down by 25 points -- the Patriots were able to push the game into the first Super Bowl overtime and pull off a 34-28 win in the end.

Though the scoreboard was empty in the first quarter, the Falcons were able to dominate the first half of the football game. The perceived underdog team put up two touchdowns in the second quarter, thanks to quarterback Matt Ryan completing every pass he threw. The Patriots had their best drive of the half that quarter thanks to a handful of Falcon penalties. However, the momentum was short-lived before Atlanta cornerback Robert Alford picked off a Brady throw and ran it back for the third Falcon touchdown of the game.

The Patriots finally put a field goal on the board in the final seconds of the half.

Atlanta continued to dominate after Lady Gaga's explosive half-time show. The Falcons won the coin toss at the top of the game and chose to receive in the second half. They weren't able to find footing in their first drive, but came back in their second to add another touchdown to the board. The Patriots came back with a touchdown, but kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed the extra point, leaving the score 28-9 in Atlanta's favor.

The fourth quarter obviously didn't go much better. Brady finally got the Patriots deep into Falcons territory at the top of the quarter, but was sacked twice by Atlanta's defensive tackle Grady Jarett and the Pats had to settle for a field goal.

New England was able to rally though with another touchdown a little over halfway into the final quarter. The Pats decided to go for a two point conversion and made the score, bringing the game to 20-28. The final fourth of the game continued to be a nail biter as Atlanta failed to put more points on the board and struggled to keep the Patriots away from the end zone and tying up the game. Atlanta failed that mission though, and New England tied up the game with less than a minute left on the clock.

That final touchdown and two point conversion pushed the game into overtime where New England won the coin toss and received the ball in the sudden death showdown. Brady didn't let the game slip between his fingers and lead his team to another touchdown to win the game and cement his place as objectively the greatest quarterback in NFL history.