And then there were two.

Season 8 of The New Celebrity Apprentice, the first with Arnold Schwarzenegger, came down to musician Boy George and American Ninja Warrior host Matt Iseman.

The two finalists, competing for $250,000 for their favorite charity -- George for Safe Kids Worldwide and Iseman for the Arthritis Foundation -- had to produce a campaign, set up a party, produce a variety show for the Carnival Corporation and raise money for their charities.

Boy George scrolled through his phone to hit up his famous friends for cash, while Iseman relied on everyday people and individual donations -- raising some $573,000 over Boy George's $445,000. And while Boy George's party was definitely the most lit, what with crooning '"Karma Chameleon" and turning the room into a huge event, in the end Schwarzenegger chose Iseman.

Both talked about starting the competition as an underdog, and learning new confidence and business acumen that they never knew they had. How nice!