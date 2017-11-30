Netflix's newest foray into the superhero world, Umbrella Academy, is adding some familiar faces to its cast. Ellen Page is set to lead the series, and the news broke on Thursday that Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, David Castaneda, Robert Sheehan and Aidan Gallagher have all been added to the lineup of what's shaping up to be an intriguing new project for Netflix.

Umbrella Academy will tell the story of the estranged members of a seriously dysfunctional superhero family as they come together to solve the mysterious death of their father.

Tom Hopper, best known for his roles on Black Sails and Game of Thrones, will play Luther (a.k.a. Spaceboy), whose father groomed him from an early age to be the leader of the Umbrella Academy, a responsibility that has always weighed heavily on him. He's described as a resilient workaholic who possesses the ability of heightened physical strength. It also sounds like he'll be the moral compass of the family.

Emmy Raver-Lampman has been cast as Allison (a.k.a. The Rumor). Allison is a beautiful, elegant and formerly world-famous movie star who possesses the power of suggestion — basically, if she says it out loud, she can make it happen. Unfortunately, that superpower is not the greatest for maintaining healthy relationships, which is why Allison's life is a bit of a wreck when we meet her.

Moving on down the line, David Castaneda will be taking playing the role of Diego (a.k.a. The Kraken) who is a skilled, intense vigilante who has a real problem with authority. Given that he's not as naturally strong or smart as his siblings, he's had to work three times as hard for everything. He also has a bit of a chip on his shoulder because he believes he should have been the leader of his family instead of his brother, Luther.

Every family has a problem child, and this one is no different. Said problem child, Klaus (a.k.a. The Séance), will be played by Robert Sheehan, who is a drug addicted, lovable mess. He's described as the classic "middle child," a disarming pleaser who is seemingly everyone's friend, but will rob you blind without thinking twice.

Finally, Aidan Gallagher has been cast as Number Five (a.k.a. The Boy), who appears to be a 13-year-old boy, but in actuality is a 58-year-old man trapped in the body of a child. Whoa. He doesn't suffer fools and is the smartest person in the room. He's haunted by the things he's seen and done, and is on the verge of losing his grip on reality.

Added to that mix is Page's Vanya, who is the black sheep of the family due to the fact that she has no superpowers.

Based on these castings, Umbrella Academy looks like it will be one wild ride. We can't wait.