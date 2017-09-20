Amy Poehler's latest project has taken her away from network TV and towards streaming. Netflix announced today that Poehler will team up with Leslye Headland (Sleeping with Other People) to produce an eight-episode comedy series.

The project got a straight to series order, and Orange Is the New Black's Natasha Lyonne has signed on as the lead character. Formerly titled Russian Doll -- now untitled -- the series tells the story of a young woman named Nadia and her journey as the guest of honor at a seemingly inescapable party one night in New York.

"Natasha's humor, humanity and depth have connected with audiences around the world on Orange Is the New Black," said Cindy Holland, VP Original Content at Netflix. "With this new series, she, Leslye and Amy are creating an ambitious and uniquely formatted comedy that will have viewers guessing as much as they will be laughing."

So far, there's no news on whether Poehler will get in front of the camera in any capacity for this series or if she'll stay in the background as a producer only. Poehler has some history with Netflix, having starred in both Wet Hot American Summer series.