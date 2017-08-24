Netflix will pay tribute to Russell Simmons' iconic series Def Comedy Jam with a 25th anniversary special that will bring together some of the show's most famous alumni for a party that will feature surprise guests, tributes and performances.

The original stand-up showcase series ran for five seasons on HBO from 1992 to 1997. It was the foremost televised stand-up show for black comics, and it help launch the careers of Dave Chappelle, Martin Lawrence, Tracy Morgan, Cedric The Entertainer and Mo'Nique, to name just a few.

Guests for Netflix's Def Comedy Jam 25 will include Bill Bellamy, Cedric the Entertainer, Dave Chappelle, Mike Epps, Adele Givens, Eddie Griffin, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughle, Kid Capri, Martin Lawrence, Tracy Morgan, Craig Robinson, JB Smoove, Sommore, Joe Torry, Sheryl Underwood and Katt Williams.

The special will tape early next month in Los Angeles and premiere this fall on Netflix.