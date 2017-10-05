Now Playing The Stranger Things Cast Want to Visit the Upside Down in Season 2

It will soon cost you a little more to watch Netflix originals like Fuller House and Stranger Things.

The streaming service, which last increased its fees in October 2015, is raising the prices of a few of their subscription plans by 10 percent, Variety reports. For those currently paying $9.99 per month for HD streaming on a maximum of two screens at a time, the price will change to $10.99.

For subscribers of the premium-tiered family plan, which allows streaming on up to four devices at a time along with Ultra HD 4K quality video, the price jumps from $11.99 to $13.99 per month. However, the basic non-HD plan, which only allows streaming on one device at a time, will remain $7.99 per month.

New members are already seeing the change, as it went into effect on Oct. 5. Meanwhile, Netflix will give current subscribers at least a 30-day notice -- based on their billing cycle -- before implementing the new rates. Expect the price increase to be rolled out over the next few months.

Season 2 of Stranger Things premieres Oct. 27 and Season 3 of Fuller House is already available to stream.