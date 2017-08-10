

Netflix loves Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff.

The streaming service announced Thursday that it has ordered one action drama series from the creators of the Israeli political thriller Fauda, and has another in development. These new projects are in addition to the second season of Fauda, which is coming to Netflix next year.

The untitled action series earned a straight-to-series pickup. It's inspired by true events and follows a high-stakes joint effort by the CIA and Mossad to hunt down and kill one of the world's most dangerous terrorists. It will star Raz, who's also top-billed on Fauda.

The second new project, to be called Hit and Run, is currently in development. The espionage thriller will tell the story of how a happily married man's life gets turned upside down when his wife is killed in a suspicious car accident. Sounds like he's going to find out things about his wife he never knew.

Both shows will be multi-lingual, with dialogue in English and other languages (Fauda is in Hebrew and Arabic).

In addition to Raz and Issarcharoff's new projects, a second season of Fauda, which premiered in Israel in 2015 and began streaming globally on Netflix last year, is coming in 2018. That show follows a retired Israeli Defense Force officer as he returns for one last job.

"We are incredibly excited to start these projects with Netflix. It is an honor for us to continue our relationship with them and we are thrilled to be expanding our stories to be shared worldwide," Raz and Issacharoff said in a statement.

"Lior and Avi are excellent storytellers and we're proud to expand our relationship with them," said Netflix Original Content VP Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content for Netflix. "We're drawn to the global vision they have for their projects, each infused with drama, urgency, and relevance to our modern era."

Fauda Season 1 is now streaming in Netflix.