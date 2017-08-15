After luring TV hitmaker Shonda Rhimes from ABC, Netflix continues to have a very productive week. The streaming service has renewed Jason Bateman's Ozark for a 10-episode Season 2, Deadline reports.

In addition to directing and executive producing, the Arrested Development alum also stars as a money launderer from Chicago who finds himself in too deep with the Mexican drug cartel he works for. In an effort to protect his wife (Laura Linney) and kids, he uproots them to Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks, where they try to live off the grid as criminals and get acclimated to the local culture while avoiding the FBI.

The show has become a bit of a sleeper hit this summer. Despite mixed-to-negative critical reviews when it premiered, the show has built a steady word-of-mouth buzz among viewers who like its paperback-style pulpiness.

What Does Shonda Rhimes Leaving for Netflix Mean for Your ABC Thursday Favorites?

The announcement comes as yet another piece of good news for Bateman. Back in May, Netflix revealed that Arrested Development had been renewed for a fifth season. "In talks with Netflix we all felt that that stories about a narcissistic, erratically behaving family in the building business -- and their desperate abuses of power -- are really underrepresented on TV these days," series creator Mitchell Hurwitz said.