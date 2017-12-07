Netflix's One Day at a Time is debuting its second season early next year, but when it comes to making the announcement, they're all about going back in time.

The premiere date for Season 2 dropped on YouTube today in the form of a shot-for-shot remake to the Norman Lear show's original opening credits from 1975. Justina Machado, Rita Moreno and the rest of the cast are fully decked out in their finest retro outfits (and the best, worst haircuts you've ever seen) for the nostalgic homage.

One Day at a Time stars Justina Machado as Penelope, a newly single mom of two, in a contemporary take on Norman Lear's classic sitcom from the 70s. Rita Moreno also stars as Penelope's mother, Lydia. After a critically-acclaimed first season, the series was renewed in March for a second outing.

One Day at a Time debuts its second season Friday, January 26 on Netlix.