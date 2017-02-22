Mystery Science Theater 3000 will introduce a new crop of terrible movies to make fun of starting April 14, Netflix has announced.

The cult classic show, in which robot puppets and their human companion talk over a movie, originally aired from 1988 to 1999 on three different networks over the course of its run. In November 2015, creator Joel Hodgson launched a Kickstarter campaign to crowdfund a revival, and raised enough money to independently produce 14 episodes. Netflix agreed to distribute those episodes, billed as Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return.

Comedian Jonah Ray heads the revival's cast, which also includes Patton Oswalt, Felicia Day and comedians Baron Vaughn and Hampton Yount as the new voices of wisecracking robots Tom Servo and Crow T. Robot.

Hodgson is keeping the movies that will get riffed on this season a secret until the show drops.

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return arrives Friday, April 14 on Netflix.