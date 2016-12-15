This year has not been kind to HGTV fans, but it looks as though 2017 might not be any better.
Several HGTV titles are among those leaving the Netflix library in January, the streaming service announced Thursday. Flip or Flop Season 1, Fixer Upper Seasons 1-2, Property Brothers Season 4-5, House Hunters, House Hunters International and House Hunters Renovations will all be removed from Netflix beginning Jan. 1.
The timing of the announcement is unfortunate, coming on the heels of two major scandals for the home improvement network. Earlier this week, Flip or Flop stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa announced their separation following an incident involving Tarek and a gun. Shortly before that, Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines came under scrutiny for their affiliation with an extremely anti-gay church. In addition, earlier this year, Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott got in a bar brawl, which ended with the reality star being put in a headlock.
But HGTV shows aren't the only titles Netflix is dumping in the new year. Check out everything you should binge before they disappear in January!
Jan. 1
30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks
30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson
30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped
30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus
30 for 30: Without Bias
30 for 30: Once Brothers
30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie
30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East
30 for 30: The Price of Gold
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman
Angry Birds Toons: Season 1
Bewitched
Blade 2
Bring It On
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Coming to America
Columbo Seasons 1-7
Crash
Cupcake Wars Collection: Collection 2
Chopped Collection: Collection 2
Dazed and Confused
Final Destination 3
Flip or Flop Season 1
Fixer Upper Seasons 1-2
Ghost Town
Hairspray
Hunter Hunters Collection: Collection 3
House Hunters Collection: Collection 3
House Hunters International Collection: Collection 3
House Hunters Renovation Collection: Collection 1
Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Seasons 1-3
Law & Order: SVU Season 13
Little Black Book
Little Man
Maid in Manhattan
Miracle on 34th Street
Murder, She Wrote Seasons 1-12
Nanny McPhee
Property Brothers Season 4-5
Saved by the Bell Seasons 1-6
South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut
Stardust
Superstar
The Italian Job
The Painted Veil
Sixteen Candles
Saving Private Ryan
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Fast and the Furious
The Uninvited
The Amityville Horror
The Wicker Man
Vanity Fair
You Live in What? Season 3
Zoom: Academy for Superheroes
Jan. 6
The Girl Who Played with Fire
The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest
Jan. 29
Stephen King's A Good Marriage