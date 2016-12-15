Next Up The Walking Dead: Is Carl Going to Die?

This year has not been kind to HGTV fans, but it looks as though 2017 might not be any better.

Several HGTV titles are among those leaving the Netflix library in January, the streaming service announced Thursday. Flip or Flop Season 1, Fixer Upper Seasons 1-2, Property Brothers Season 4-5, House Hunters, House Hunters International and House Hunters Renovations will all be removed from Netflix beginning Jan. 1.

The timing of the announcement is unfortunate, coming on the heels of two major scandals for the home improvement network. Earlier this week, Flip or Flop stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa announced their separation following an incident involving Tarek and a gun. Shortly before that, Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines came under scrutiny for their affiliation with an extremely anti-gay church. In addition, earlier this year, Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott got in a bar brawl, which ended with the reality star being put in a headlock.

But HGTV shows aren't the only titles Netflix is dumping in the new year. Check out everything you should binge before they disappear in January!

Christina and Tarek El Moussa

Jan. 1

30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks

30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson

30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped

30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus

30 for 30: Without Bias

30 for 30: Once Brothers

30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie

30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East

30 for 30: The Price of Gold

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman

Angry Birds Toons: Season 1

Bewitched

Blade 2

Bring It On

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Coming to America

Columbo Seasons 1-7

Crash

Cupcake Wars Collection: Collection 2

Chopped Collection: Collection 2

Dazed and Confused

Final Destination 3

Flip or Flop Season 1

Fixer Upper Seasons 1-2

Ghost Town

Hairspray

Hunter Hunters Collection: Collection 3

House Hunters Collection: Collection 3

House Hunters International Collection: Collection 3

House Hunters Renovation Collection: Collection 1

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Seasons 1-3

Law & Order: SVU Season 13

Little Black Book

Little Man

Maid in Manhattan

Miracle on 34th Street

Murder, She Wrote Seasons 1-12

Nanny McPhee

Property Brothers Season 4-5

Saved by the Bell Seasons 1-6

South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut

Stardust

Superstar

The Italian Job

The Painted Veil

Sixteen Candles

Saving Private Ryan

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Fast and the Furious

The Uninvited

The Amityville Horror

The Wicker Man

Vanity Fair

You Live in What? Season 3

Zoom: Academy for Superheroes

Jan. 6

The Girl Who Played with Fire

The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest

Jan. 29

Stephen King's A Good Marriage