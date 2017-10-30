Netflix may be ready to end House of Cards, but it isn't ready to leave the corrupt world of politics.

Earlier on Monday, Netflix announced that its first original series, House of Cards, would be ending with its sixth and final season. The decision came in the wake of the allegations that series star Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted Anthony Rapp in 1986 when the Star Trek: Discovery star was only 14 years old, but Netflix says the two aren't related.

Netflix Cancels House of Cards

According to Variety, the streaming service is already in early talks to do a spin-off of House of Cards after the final season. There are several ideas about a new potential storyline, including one centered on Doug Stamper (Michael Kelly), the Underwoods' most loyal employee. Eric Roth, who executive produced Cards for its first four seasons, is set to write the Stamper spin-off. At least two other ideas are also being explored though neither have a writer attached.

House of Cards Season 6 is currently in production in Baltimore. Netflix and its producing partner Media Rights Corporation released the following statement after announcing the end of the series.

"Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night's news concerning Kevin Spacey. In response to last night's revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time."

House of Cards Seasons 1-5 are currently streaming on Netflix.