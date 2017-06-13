Michiel Huisman will star in Netflix's upcoming adaptation of The Haunting of Hill House.

The Game of Thrones alum will play Steven Crane, the oldest Crane sibling and a supernatural author who wrote a memoir about his family's time living at Hill House, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 10-episode horror series is the latest adaptation of Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel, which has previously been turned into a 1963 film and a 1999 film which starred Liam Neeson and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Jackson's classic book, which is still considered one of the best ghost stories, follows four characters who are staying in an 80-year-old mansion built by the long-dead Hugh Crain. During their stay, they experience strange and unexplained events -- particularly the shy, reclusive Eleanor Vance, who begins losing touch with reality, whether due to supernatural activity or her own imagination.

Although Netflix is drawing from Jackson's novel for the series, it appears as though they're putting their own twist on the story since the Crane/Crain family don't prominently factor into the book. Instead, Jackson's novel follows a group of strangers who gather at the house as part of an investigation, along with Hill House's heir and groundskeepers.

In addition to playing the second Daario Naharis on Game of Thrones, the Dutch actor is also known for his work in Orphan Black, Nashville, Treme and The Age of Adaline.