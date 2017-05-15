Last summer, we all wanted to travel back to the '80s to hang out with the kids of Stranger Things. This summer, we're going to want to travel back to party with the women of GLOW.

In the first official trailer for the Netflix series, GLOW is everything we could have hoped for: big hair, glittery spandex, tons of cocaine and the perfect balance of comedy and drama that we've learned to expect from executive producer Jenji Kohan.

Based on the real-life Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, GLOW tells the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), a struggling actress in the '80s who finally gets her big break in the newly created world of women's wrestling. Along with 12 other women -- including Ruth's nemesis Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin), a former soap actress who left the business to start a family -- Ruth and the women of GLOW must work together to show the world that wrestling isn't just for the guys.

GLOW also stars Marc Maron and Chris Lowell. The anticipated new series premieres Friday, June 23 on Netflix.