Netflix is reenrolling at Winchester University. The streaming service has renewed Dear White People for a second season.

Based on the 2014 film of the same name, Dear White People tells the story of a group of black students at a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions are boiling over. The satirical comedy stars Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson and Marque Richardson.

The first season finale ended on a cliffhanger, with student president Troy (Bell) getting arrested after a campus security guard pulled a gun on him. Sam (Browning) and Coco (Robertston) reconciled amid the fears that AP House would be disbanded and Reggie (Richardson) finally lost interest in Sam, creating an opening for Joelle (Featherson) to be with him eventually.

Season 2 will consist of ten episodes, which will begin production later this year. No word yet on if Defamation or Dereca: Set Me Straight will also be renewed.