Netflix is bringing back a childhood pastime ... but for adults this time.

Remember those "choose your own adventure" books that were so fun to read in the mid-'80s? Well, the streaming service is reportedly working on a way to create a show wherein users can create small screen stories of their choosing on the platform.

Bloomberg reports that Netflix was inspired by the success of their similarly-interactive children's offerings Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale and Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile to create a similar platform for adults.

HBO will soon offer a similar playable interface to its subscribers by way of Steven Soderbergh's murder-mystery drama series Mosaic.

No word yet on the substance or genre of the interactive programming Netflix intends to pursue, but Netflix does plan on making such a program watchable enough that audiences might return again (and again?) to change their course and enjoy a different show altogether.