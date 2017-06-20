Passive TV watching could soon be a thing of the past. Netflix is rolling out new interactive programming targeted toward kids.

Choose-Your-Own-Adventure projects like Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale and Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile will put kids in control of the stories presented to them by allowing them to decide what characters will do next at certain points in the plot. Per Vanity Fair, the streaming platform will launch a third program called Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout sometime next year.

"We've done extensive research and talked to lots of kids and parents, collecting qualitative data to better understand if this is something viewers will like," Netflix said in a statement. "While we've gotten positive feedback (for example, parents like the fact their child has the ability to make decisions and take a seat in the director's chair, if you will), we're eager to learn how our members will engage with the experience."

No word yet on whether or not this will extend to adult programming in the future.