NeNe Leakes is going back to where it all started: The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Leakes cut her teeth on Bravo's hit reality series back in Season 1, but left the show after Season 7. Over the course of her tenure on the show, her confessionals became legendary for her ability throw serious shade. She's basically got the face that launched a thousand memes.

This isn't the first time one of the Real Housewives has left and returned to the show (Kim Richards, Dina Manzo and Bethenny Frankel come to mind), but it's definitely one of the most exciting considering how popular Leakes was and still is among fans of the franchise.

The news about Leakes' return to RHOA was shared by the actress herself on Twitter.

It's been a long process but we've finally reached an agreement! All hail the Queen for season 10 of #RHOA @bravotv #thethreatisback pic.twitter.com/fbMfqSBjIx — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) June 14, 2017

However long the process was, we're just glad NeNe is heading home for more Atlanta-based drama and hilarity.

Leakes leveraged her popularity from RHONY to appear in several other shows, including The New Normal, Glee, Dancing with the Stars and many more.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 is expected to premiere this fall on Bravo.