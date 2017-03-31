Actor, magician, family man and expert host Neil Patrick Harris will continue his apparent life mission to charm every single person alive with a new game show called Genius Junior, which has been ordered to series by NBC.

The program, which celebrates the brightest children in America, will take 12 teams of super smart tykes and have them compete to be crowned Genius Junior. Over five rounds that get increasingly tougher, teams of three will work together to beat the competition. The winning team will take home a Genius Junior Grant, ostensibly to prepare for a future worthy of Doogie Howser, M.D.

Add new shows to your Watchlist now

Harris, who will also act as executive producer, might be one of the most qualified hosts in the game; he's hosted the Emmys twice, the Tony Awards four times (which won him three Emmys) and the Oscars that one time everyone appears to be ready to forgive him for. He also fronted NBC's canceled variety show Best Time Ever and of course wowed kids of all ages in Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events.

"I'm thrilled to be part of a project that shines a light on extraordinary children and challenges viewers to exercise their own minds," Harris said in a statement. "NBC is a great home for Genius Junior' Plus, the contestants are kids, so they're destined to be hilarious or, you know, snap. Win/win. I kid. #pun."

Oh, Neil. Clearly, it's going to be impossible to decide who's more adorable -- him or the kids.