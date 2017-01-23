NCIS fans will see a different side of Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) on Tuesday's episode, when he hops out on to the ledge of a building to talk a man out of jumping. In the process, he'll reveal something about himself that he's been keeping from the rest of the team.

Without giving too much away, this new information is something that Jimmy has known about for a while, but has very intentionally kept quiet about because he knows that it will permanently change his relationship with his colleagues, especially his mentor Ducky (David McCallum). And he's not sure the change will be for the better.

After Jimmy finds an unexpected connection with the suicidal man, he makes his big reveal, unaware that other team members are listening in. They'll certainly be looking at Jimmy a little differently going forward.

