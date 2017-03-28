Bishop (Emily Wickersham) and McGee (Sean Murray) found themselves on a very important mission on Tuesday's episode of NCIS: finding out whether Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Quinn (Jennifer Esposito) had a fling back when she was his instructor. Scandalous!

The rumors start when McGee hears from a friend and former classmate of Torres' that Quinn gave Torres more than just military training years ago (wink, wink), and then Bishop speaks with a friend of a friend who confirms the story, adding the tidbit that Quinn fell for Torres after seeing him perform karaoke.

McGee tracks down a video online of a younger-looking Torres crooning Paul Anka's "Puppy Love," with a woman whose back of the head looks a lot like Quinn's gazing on from the front row. Separately, he and Bishop agree to confront Torres and Quinn, respectively, about the rumor.

Unfortunately, both Quinn and Torres vehemently deny it. Torres says he certainly doesn't mind that rumor going around, even though he never tried to get with Quinn, while Quinn notes "If I had spent any amount of time underneath that man I'd be crushed to death by his ego."

And, when Bishop shows Quinn what they thought was the "smoking gun" video, Quinn questions why they would ever think Torres' singing would make her want to "unzip."

But! After Bishop and McGee leave for the night, Torres and Quinn enjoy a knowing exchange about that "crazy rumor," which indicates that... maybe something did happen between them? We may never know for sure.

In other news, MI6 wants Reeves (Duane Henry) -- and he doesn't seem too disappointed by the prospect of returning to Britain -- but Vance (Rocky Carroll) says he's going to stay put at NCIS for the time being. In return, Reeves asks if he can be put on more high-risk assignments. Gibbs (Mark Harmon) assigns him to keep an eye on a disgruntled veteran who's a key witness in the case of the week (a murdered Marine in DC), but he doesn't make a good case for himself when the man escapes under his watch.

Once he and Gibbs track the witness down, Vance admits that the reason he's throwing his hat in the ring for high-risk assignments is because his parents died when he was 3, so he doesn't know what it's like to have people who care about him -- i.e., no one would be upset if he got killed in the line of duty. Gibbs gives him a very Gibbs-like lecture about picking up the pieces after a horrible loss and notes that you can choose your own family members after losing everything.

After that, Vance offers Reeves an assignment in Syria and he declines it -- a decision that has Gibbs' full approval.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.

