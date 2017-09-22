It's that time of year again, folks. NCIS is back for its 15th season - wowza! -- and we've got all the need-to-know information about its return.

NCIS Season 15 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8/7c on CBS, and it will pick up right where the finale left off with McGee (Sean Murray) and Gibbs (Mark Harmon) pinned down in the jungle. As if that weren't awful enough, we'll also have a two-month flash-forward to contend with, after which our two favorite agents are... well, they're still missing.

Besides watching live on CBS, you can also catch the episode on CBS All Access the morning after it airs. Episodes are also available on YouTube, Amazon Video, iTunes and Google Play.

NCIS is also getting a bit of a casting change up this year, with Maria Bello joining the cast in the fourth episode of the new season, and Jennifer Esposito's Agent Alex Quinn being written out of the series in the premiere. Not much is known of Bello's character yet, except that she is incredibly competent at her job and totally unafraid to challenge Gibbs when it counts.

