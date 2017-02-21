Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

On Tuesday's episode of NCIS: New Orleans, medical examiner Loretta Wade (CCH Pounder) is about to get a case on her desk, er, table, that's going to turn her world around. It all starts with a grisly murder, and when Wade gets the body, it reopens a trauma from her past.

Specifically, the crime calls into question a judgment call Loretta made on an earlier case, when she was certain of the killer's identity "based on how she was treated in her personal life," according to Pounder.

Yes, the stoic Wade was in a very bad relationship at one time, and this new case, which has eerie similarities to an earlier one, makes her question some of the choices she's made in her past, both professionally and personally.

"She gets clouded," Pounder admits. Will Wade's personal connection to the case prevent her from making the right call this time around?

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)