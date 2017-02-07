Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

(Warning: spoilers about Tuesday's episode of NCIS: New Orleans ahead!)

You know how it is when you start a new job: you're so jittery and excited you're prone to making a complete fool of yourself by tripping over your own feet, or worse.

As you'll see in this exclusive video, NCIS: New Orleans' forensic scientist Sebastian Lund's (Rob Kerkovich) "worse" is arriving to work super early (which is great!) but with unintended consequences (which is bad).

"He comes in at 5 a.m. because he's so excited," Kerkovich told TVGuide.com in an interview, "already wearing the hat and jacket and everything." Only, true to Sebastian form, he's not exactly smooth with his delivery and things look like they're about to go way left. Luckily, as he so often does, Sebastian gets saved by a stroke of luck, and not a moment too soon.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on CBS.

