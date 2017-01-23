Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

[Warning: This article contains spoilers about NCIS: New Orleans. Read at your own risk!

NCIS: New Orleans' head honcho Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula) is almost literally in hot water in Tuesday's episode, when he's stuck aboard an oil rig with some really unsavory people.

NCIS: New Orleans: scoop on what to expect next

Now, we all know Pride can be a real gentle giant, so it's entirely plausible that when he starts interrogating the chap in the clip here, this mini-interview could go on as a reasonable, level-headed exchange between two gentlemen. Nope. Sensing something, uh, fishy about to go down, Pride finds out his instincts were right -- and not a moment too soon.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on CBS.

