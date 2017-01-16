Now Playing How well does the NCIS: New Orleans cast know the Big Easy?

[Warning: This article contains spoilers about NCIS: New Orleans. Read at your own risk!]

We've learned some juicy details about the past lives of the NCIS: New Orleans crew this season: Agent Tammy Gregorio (Vanessa Ferlito) bailed on New Orleans becuase her husband was a crook; LaSalle (Lucas Black) was prone to somewhat careless hookups; and Percy (Shalita Grant) used to have a fondness for bad boys.

In Tuesday's episode, we're going to learn more about another central player on the team: Patton (Daryl "Chill" Mitchell). As you remember, everybody -- especially Agent Pride (Scott Bakula) -- is pretty distraught that their attempt to bring down the cartel resulted in the awful, horrific gunning down of Pride's old friend and key witness Eliza West (Amanda Clayton).

Pride vowed to get payback and take Javier Garcia (Julian Acosta) down and, as we'll see Tuesday, he's willing to do whatever it takes to stop him. That includes going off-script -- a rarity for the normally by-the-book leader -- and when he does decide to go rouge, he enlists Patton to help.

We learn that Patton is good at much more than cyber surveillance. Back in the day, he had a serious gambling addiction, one that he was finally able to conquer not that long ago. But when Pride and Sebastian (Rob Kerkovich) discover a passion of Garcia's, they sense an opening that lets them leverage Patton's previously put-to-bed skills.

"It's one of the biggest episodes that I've done," Mitchell tells TVGuide.com. "When [Patton] is confronted with having to use his bad ways to do good it becomes a challenge for him."

And Patton's not the only one who deals with his personal demons in the episode. Everybody on the team, Mitchell says, "rises to their dark side" to put Garcia away for good. "It's an emotional roller coaster," he promises.





NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on CBS.

